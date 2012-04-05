Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 240,000-290,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices
also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sl;ack upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on poor local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 18,000-25,000 3,750-3,760 3,760-3,770
Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,715 3,710-3,730
Kota new crop (2011-12)22,000-30,000 3,610-3,640 3,620-3,650
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,875-3,880 3,890-3,895
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,825-3,875 3,840-3,890
Bharatpur 3,830-3,880 3,845-3,895
Kherli 3,830-3,880 3,845-3,895
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 28,000-30,000 28,500-31,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 98,000-98,100 100,000-100,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted