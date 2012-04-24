Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 70,000-80,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices eased on profit taking. Kota market remained
closed today on account of Akha Teej festival. Prices also moved down in Alwar,
Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar declined on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,790-3,795 3,810-3,815
Bharatpur NA 3,760-3,770 3,780-3,785
Kota new crop (2011-12) NA MKT CLOSED 3,600-3,640
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,900-3,905 3,910-3,920
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,850-3,900 3,860-3,910
Bharatpur 3,860-3,905 3,870-3,920
Kherli 3,860-3,905 3,870-3,920
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 26,500-27,000 29,000-29,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 93,000-93,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted