Jaipur, April 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upwatd trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
80,000-90,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on higher demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on
improved upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 2,000-5,000 3,740-3,750 3,720-3,730
Bharatpur NA 3,700-3,710 3,670-3,680
Kota new crop (2011-12) 4,000-8,000 3,690-3,700 3,650-3,680
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,960-3,965 3,940-3,950
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,910-3,960 3,890-3,940
Bharatpur 3,915-3,965 3,900-3,950
Kherli 3,915-3,965 3,900-3,950
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 27,000-29,000 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 91,000-92,000 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted