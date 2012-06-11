Jaipur, June 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
50,000-65,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices
also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum moved up on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-4,000 3,730-3,740 3,740-3,750
Bharatpur NA 3,710-3,720 3,730-3,740
Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-5,000 3,650-3,670 3,670-3,690
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,820-3,830 3,850-3,855
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,870-3,820 3,800-3,850
Bharatpur 3,880-3,830 3,810-3,860
Kherli 3,880-3,830 3,810-3,860
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 23,500-25,000 22,500-23,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 75,000-75,100 72,000-72,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted