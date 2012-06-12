Jaipur, June 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from edible oil
mills.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,730-3,740 3,710-3,720
Bharatpur NA 3,715-3,720 3,700-3,710
Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-4,000 3,640-3,670 3,620-3,640
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,835-3,840 3,820-3,825
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,885-3,835 3,870-3,820
Bharatpur 3,890-3,840 3,880-3,830
Kherli 3,890-3,840 3,880-3,830
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 23,000-25,000 23,000-25,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 73,000-73,100 73,000-73,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted