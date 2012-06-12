Jaipur, June 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 50,000-60,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from edible oil mills. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,730-3,740 3,710-3,720 Bharatpur NA 3,715-3,720 3,700-3,710 Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-4,000 3,640-3,670 3,620-3,640 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,835-3,840 3,820-3,825 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,885-3,835 3,870-3,820 Bharatpur 3,890-3,840 3,880-3,830 Kherli 3,890-3,840 3,880-3,830 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 23,000-25,000 23,000-25,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 73,000-73,100 73,000-73,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted