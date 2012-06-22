Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-50,000 bags of
85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,750-3,760 3,730-3,740
Bharatpur NA 3,725-3,730 3,710-3,715
Kota new crop (2011-12) 2,000-4,000 3,515-3,520 3,500-3,510
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,900-3,905 3,880-3,885
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,850-3,900 3,830-3,880
Bharatpur 3,860-3,910 3,840-3,890
Kherli 3,860-3,910 3,840-3,890
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 20,000-22,000 20,000-22,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 63,000-64,000 63,000-64,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted