Jaipur, June 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved local demand. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on sudued arrivals. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 700-1,500 3,780-3,790 3,760-3,770 Bharatpur NA 3,760-3,770 3,750-3,760 Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-3,000 3,660-3,700 3,640-3,690 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,950-3,955 3,940-3,945 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,900-3,950 3,890-3,940 Bharatpur 3,905-3,955 3,900-3,950 Kherli 3,905-3,955 3,900-3,950 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 20,000-22,000 19,000-21,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 65,000-66,000 64,000-65,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted