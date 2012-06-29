Jaipur, June 29 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-55,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar eased moderately on slack local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 700-1,500 3,820-3,830 3,810-3,830 Bharatpur NA 3,790-3,800 3,770-3,780 Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-3,000 3,680-3,700 3,670-3,680 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,970-3,975 3,950-3,960 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,920-3,970 3,900-3,950 Bharatpur 3,930-3,980 3,910-3,960 Kherli 3,930-3,980 3,910-3,960 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 17,000-18,500 18,000-19,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 56,000-57,000 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted