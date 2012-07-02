Jaipur, July 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-55,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 700-1,500 3,820-3,830 3,810-3,830 Bharatpur NA 3,790-3,800 3,770-3,780 Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-3,000 3,660-3,680 3,650-3,660 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,970-3,975 3,960-3,970 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,920-3,970 3,910-3,960 Bharatpur 3,930-3,980 3,920-3,970 Kherli 3,930-3,980 3,920-3,970 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 17,500-19,000 17,500-19,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 57,000-58,000 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted