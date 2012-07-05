Jaipur, July 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from Eastern
states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 700-1,500 3,880-3,890 3,850-3,860
Bharatpur NA 3,860-3,870 3,830-3,840
Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-2,000 3,740-3,750 3,720-3,730
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,030-4,035 3,980-3,990
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,980-4,030 3,940-3,990
Bharatpur 3,990-4,040 3,950-4,000
Kherli 3,990-4,040 3,950-4,000
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 17,000-18,500 16,500-18,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 57,000-57,000 55,000-56,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted