Jaipur, July 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 40,000-50,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from Eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local and upcountry demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 700-1,500 3,880-3,890 3,850-3,860 Bharatpur NA 3,860-3,870 3,830-3,840 Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-2,000 3,740-3,750 3,720-3,730 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,030-4,035 3,980-3,990 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,980-4,030 3,940-3,990 Bharatpur 3,990-4,040 3,950-4,000 Kherli 3,990-4,040 3,950-4,000 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 17,000-18,500 16,500-18,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 57,000-57,000 55,000-56,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted