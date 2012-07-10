Jaipur, July 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on lower arrivals. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on slack local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 700-1,500 3,970-3,975 3,940-3,950
Bharatpur NA 3,930-3,940 3,920-3,930
Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-2,000 3,760-3,780 3,740-3,750
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,130-4,135 4,115-4,120
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,080-4,130 4,060-4,110
Bharatpur 4,090-4,140 4,070-4,120
Kherli 4,090-4,140 4,070-4,120
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 13,500-14,500 15,000-16,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 43,000-44,000 49,000-50,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted