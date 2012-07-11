Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, July 11 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were
placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demand from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on reports of rains in parts on Rajasthan
which is expected to help in sowing.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 700-1,500 3,990-3,995 3,970-3,980
Bharatpur NA 3,950-3,960 3,930-3,940
Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-2,000 3,770-3,790 3,760-3,780
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,175-4,180 4,150-4,160
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,120-4,170 4,100-4,150
Bharatpur 4,130-4,180 4,110-4,160
Kherli 4,130-4,180 4,110-4,160
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-13,000 13,500-14,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 37,000-38,000 43,000-44,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted