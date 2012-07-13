Jaipur, July 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend in oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum appreciated on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 400-800 3,980-3,990 3,970-3,980
Bharatpur NA 3,960-3,965 3,930-3,940
Kota new crop (2011-12) 700-1,000 3,730-3,750 3,710-3,720
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,180-4,185 4,165-4,170
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,120-4,175 4,110-4,160
Bharatpur 4,135-4,185 4,120-4,170
Kherli 4,135-4,185 4,120-4,170
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,000-16,000 12,000-14,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 51,000-52,000 40,000-41,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted