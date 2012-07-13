Jaipur, July 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend in oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum appreciated on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 400-800 3,980-3,990 3,970-3,980 Bharatpur NA 3,960-3,965 3,930-3,940 Kota new crop (2011-12) 700-1,000 3,730-3,750 3,710-3,720 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,180-4,185 4,165-4,170 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,120-4,175 4,110-4,160 Bharatpur 4,135-4,185 4,120-4,170 Kherli 4,135-4,185 4,120-4,170 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280 Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 14,000-16,000 12,000-14,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 51,000-52,000 40,000-41,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted