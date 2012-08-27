Jaipur, August 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
20,000-27,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained its last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,420-4,430 4,400-4,410
Bharatpur NA 4,410-4,420 4,380-4,390
Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,600 4,350-4,555 4,320-4,330
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,640-4,645 4,600-4,610
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,590-4,640 4,550-4,600
Bharatpur 4,595-4,645 4,560-4,610
Kherli 4,595-4,645 4,560-4,610
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Chambal refined soyoil 1,280 1,280
Tagore mustard oil 1,330 1,330
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,400 1,400
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 10,000-12,000 10,000-12,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 31,000-32,000 31,000-32,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted