Jaipur, Sept 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at
20,000-28,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on slack demand from Eastern
states. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,150-4,160 4,170-4,180
Bharatpur NA 4,120-4,130 4,140-4,150
Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 4,070-4,080 4,100-4,110
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,270-4,280 4,300-4,310
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,220-4,270 4,250-4,300
Bharatpur 4,230-4,280 4,260-4,310
Kherli 4,230-4,280 4,260-4,310
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,500-8,000 7,500-8,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 25,500-26,000 25,500-26,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted