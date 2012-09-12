Jaipur, Sept 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wedbesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 20,000-28,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,090-4,100 4,110-4,130 Bharatpur NA 4,070-4,090 4,100-4,120 Kota new crop (2011-12) 900-1,500 3,950-3,960 3,970-3,980 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,250-4,260 4,270-4,280 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,200-4,250 4,220-4,270 Bharatpur 4,210-4,260 4,230-4,280 Kherli 4,210-4,260 4,230-4,280 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,500-8,500 7,500-8,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 25,000-26,000 25,000-26,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted