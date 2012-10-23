Jaipur, Oct 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Tuesday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 27,000-34,000
bags of 85 kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from
edible oil mills due to festive season. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur
and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on subdued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 300-600 4,380-4,385 4,350-4,360
Bharatpur NA 4,350-4,355 4,320-4,330
Kota new crop (2011-12) 1,000-2,000 4,140-4,145 4,110-4,120
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,470-4,475 4,440-4,450
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,420-4,470 4,390-4,440
Bharatpur 4,430-4,480 4,400-4,450
Kherli 4,430-4,480 4,400-4,450
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,000-9,500 10,000-10,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 29,000-30,000 31,000-32,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted