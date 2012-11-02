Jaipur, Nov 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 35,000-45,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 300-600 4,225-4,230 4,240-4,250 Bharatpur NA 4,200-4,210 4,220-4,240 Kota new crop (2011-12) NA NA 4,020-4,040 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 4,400-4,410 4,410-4,415 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 4,350-4,400 4,360-4,410 Bharatpur 4,360-4,410 4,370-4,420 Kherli 4,360-4,410 4,370-4,420 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 9,000-9,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 27,000-28,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted