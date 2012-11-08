Jaipur, Nov 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 22,000-30,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices gained on improved demand from Eastern states.
Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing
price
Alwar 300-600 4,250-4,255 4,210-4,220
Bharatpur NA 4,230-4,235 4,190-4,200
Kota new crop (2011-12) 9,00-1,600 4,005-4,010 3,970-3,990
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 4,375-4,380 4,370-4,375
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 4,325-4,375 4,320-4,370
Bharatpur 4,330-4,380 4,325-4,375
Kherli 4,330-4,380 4,325-4,375
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,300-8,400 7,500-7,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 25,000-26,000 22,000-23,000
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted