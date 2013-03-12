Jaipur,March 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upwqard trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 170,000-190,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,520-3,530 3,490-3,500
Bharatpur NA 3,500-3,510 3,470-3,480
Kota (2012-13) 17,0000-20,000 3,230-3,250 3,190-3,200
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,600-3,605 3,560-3,570
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,550-3,600 3,510-3,560
Bharatpur 3,555-3,605 3,520-3,570
Kherli 3,555-3,605 3,520-3,570
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,700-10,300 9,700-10,300
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,100-30,500 30,100-30,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted