Jaipur, Nov March 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 210,000-230,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,410-3,420 3,430-3,440 Bharatpur NA 3,390-3,400 3,410-3,420 Kota (2012-13) 17,0000-20,000 3,200-3,220 3,240-3,250 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,500-3,510 3,520-3,530 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,470-3,520 Bharatpur 3,460-3,510 3,480-3,530 Kherli 3,460-3,510 3,480-3,530 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,800-10,300 9,900-10,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,700-30,800 30,900-31,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted