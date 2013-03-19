Jaipur, Nov March 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 260,000-290,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on fresh arrivals. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,300-3,310 3,340-3,350
Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,300 3,330-3,340
Kota (2012-13) 22,0000-27,000 3,100-3,110 3,130-3,140
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,410-3,420 3,450-3,460
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,360-3,410 3,400-3,450
Bharatpur 3,370-3,420 3,410-3,460
Kherli 3,370-3,420 3,410-3,460
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur NA 9,800-10,300
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur NA 30,400-30,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted