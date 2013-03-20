Jaipur, Nov March 20 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 260,000-290,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also went down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,320 Bharatpur NA 3,270-3,280 3,280-3,290 Kota (2012-13) 22,0000-27,000 3,100-3,120 3,120-3,140 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,400-3,410 3,410-3,420 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,350-3,400 3,360-3,410 Bharatpur 3,360-3,410 3,370-3,420 Kherli 3,360-3,410 3,370-3,420 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,900-9,500 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 28,700-29,000 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted