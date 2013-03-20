Jaipur, Nov March 20 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern
Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders
said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today
were placed at 260,000-290,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also
went down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,320
Bharatpur NA 3,270-3,280 3,280-3,290
Kota (2012-13) 22,0000-27,000 3,100-3,120 3,120-3,140
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,400-3,410 3,410-3,420
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,350-3,400 3,360-3,410
Bharatpur 3,360-3,410 3,370-3,420
Kherli 3,360-3,410 3,370-3,420
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,900-9,500 NA
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 28,700-29,000 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted