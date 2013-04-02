Jaipur, April 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 230,000-260,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar maintained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,330-3,340 3,310-3,320 Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,290-3,300 Kota (2012-13) 16,0000-20,000 3,160-3,200 3,130-3,140 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,430-3,440 3,425r-3,430 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,375-3,425 3,370-3,420 Bharatpur 3,390-3,435 3,380-3,430 Kherli 3,390-3,435 3,380-3,430 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,500-10,500 9,500-10,500 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,300-30,500 30,300-30,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted