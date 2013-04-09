Jaipur, April 9 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 330,000-350,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from eastern
states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar maintained its last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,500-3,520 3,470-3,490
Bharatpur NA 3,475-3,480 3,450-3,460
Kota (2012-13) 17,0000-22,000 3,250-3,280 3,230-3,240
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,615-3,620 3,600-3,610
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,560-3,610 3,550-3,600
Bharatpur 3,570-3,620 3,560-3,610
Kherli 3,570-3,620 3,550-3,610
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,700-10,200 9,700-10,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,800-31,000 NA
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted