Jaipur, April 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 320,000-345,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,500-3,520 3,470-3,490 Bharatpur NA 3,460-3,470 3,450-3,460 Kota (2012-13) 17,0000-22,000 3,280-3,290 3,250-3,270 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,615-3,620 3,605-3,610 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,565-3,615 3,555-3,605 Bharatpur 3,575-3,625 3,560-3,610 Kherli 3,575-3,625 3,550-3,610 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,700-10,300 9,700-10,300 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 30,600-30,700 30,600-30,700 NA--not available NQ--not quoted