Jaipur, May 9 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately easy trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 160,000-190,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,340-3,350 3,360-3,370
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,320-3,330
Kota (2012-13) 8,0000-12,000 3,050-3,100 3,020-3,030
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,415-3,420 3,420-3,430
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,360-3,410 3,370-3,420
Bharatpur 3,370-3,420 3,380-3,430
Kherli 3,370-3,420 3,380-3,430
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,600-9,200 8,600-9,200
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 27,200-27,500 27,200-27,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted