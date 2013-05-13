Jaipur, May 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 110,000-140,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices gained on stockists' buying. Kota market remain closed due to Akha Teej or Akshya Tritya festival. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum improved on higher local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,380-3,390 3,340-3,350 Bharatpur NA 3,350-3,360 3,320-3,330 Kota (2012-13) NA MKT CLOSED 3,040-3,060 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,485-3,490 3,440-3,460 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,390-3,440 Bharatpur 3,440-3,490 3,410-3,460 Kherli 3,440-3,490 3,410-3,460 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,700-9,200 8,100-8,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 27,200-27,400 25,500-25,700 NA--not available NQ--not quoted