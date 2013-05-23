Jaipur, May 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at
140,000-180,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices declined on profit booking. Prices also moved
down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the in the edible oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,365-3,370 3,380-3,390
Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,350 3,350-3,360
Kota (2012-13) 7,000-11,000 3,220-3,230 3,230-3,240
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,535-3,540 3,550-3,555
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,480-3,530 3,490-3,540
Bharatpur 3,490-3,540 3,500-3,550
Kherli 3,490-3,540 3,500-3,550
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 28,500-28,600 28,500-28,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted