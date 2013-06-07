Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, June 7 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 105,000-115,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on slack local demand. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,330-3,335 3,340-3,350
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,315-3,320
Kota (2012-13) 5,000-9,000 3,120-3,130 3,140-3,150
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,500-3,505 3,510-3,515
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,460-3,510
Bharatpur 3,455-3,505 3,465-3,515
Kherli 3,455-3,505 3,465-3,515
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,300-7,5600 7,300-7,600
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 22,500-22,600 22,500-22,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted