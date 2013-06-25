Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, June 25 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 85,000-95,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,325-3,330 3,340-3,350 Bharatpur NA 3,290-3,300 3,310-3,315 Kota (2012-13) 5,000-9,000 3,100-3,110 3,120-3,130 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,480-3,490 3,515-3,520 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,465-3,515 Bharatpur 3,440-3,490 3,470-3,520 Kherli 3,440-3,490 3,470-3,520 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,200-7,600 7,300-7,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 22,000-22,200 22,500-22,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted