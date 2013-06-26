Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, June 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a downward trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 85,000-95,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,310-3,320 3,320-3,330 Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 3,290-3,300 Kota (2012-13) 5,000-9,000 3,085-3,090 3,100-3,110 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,470-3,480 3,480-3,490 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480 Bharatpur 3,430-3,480 3,440-3,490 Kherli 3,430-3,480 3,440-3,490 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,150-7,500 7,300-7,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 21,300-21,500 22,500-22,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted