Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted a downward trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 85,000-95,000 bags of 85
kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on sudued local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,310-3,320 3,320-3,330
Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 3,290-3,300
Kota (2012-13) 5,000-9,000 3,060-3,070 3,080-3,090
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,460-3,470 3,470-3,480
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,420-3,470
Bharatpur 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480
Kherli 3,420-3,470 3,430-3,480
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,800-7,400 7,100-7,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 21,100-21,200 21,500-21,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted