Jaipur, July 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at
85,000-95,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on sluggish local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,350-3,360 3,320-3,330
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,270-3,280
Kota (2012-13) 5,000-9,000 3,120-3,130 3,090-3,100
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,500-3,510 3,470-3,480
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,450-3,500 3,420-3,470
Bharatpur 3,460-3,510 3,430-3,480
Kherli 3,460-3,510 3,430-3,480
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,700-7,200 6,800-7,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 21,000-21,100 21,200-21,400
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted