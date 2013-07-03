Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, July 3 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were placed at 65,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on subdued local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,360-3,370 3,370-3,380 Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,320 Kota (2012-13) 4,000-8,000 3,140-3,150 3,150-3,160 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,490-3,500 3,500-3,510 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,440-3,490 3,450-3,500 Bharatpur 3,450-3,500 3,460-3,510 Kherli 3,450-3,500 3,460-3,510 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300 Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310 Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520 Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,400-7,000 6,700-7,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 20,200-20,400 21,000-21,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted