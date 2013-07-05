Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal
Jaipur, July 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed new and old, in Rajasthan today were
placed at 65,000-80,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,350-3,360 3,360-3,370
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,310 3,310-3,320
Kota (2012-13) 4,000-8,000 3,120-3,130 3,130-3,140
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,480-3,490 3,490-3,500
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,430-3,480 3,440-3,490
Bharatpur 3,440-3,490 3,450-3,500
Kherli 3,440-3,490 3,450-3,500
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,300 1,300
Chambal refined soyoil 1,310 1,310
Tagore mustard oil 1,420 1,420
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,520 1,520
Tilam Groundnut refined 2,000 2,000
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,700-7,200 6,500-7,000
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 20,500-20,600 20,200-20,300
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted