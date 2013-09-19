Jaipur, Sept 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 45,000-55,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices
also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued demand from
upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,460-3,470 3,470-3,480
Bharatpur NA 3,405-3,415 3,420-3,430
Kota (2012-13) 2,500-3,500 3,240-3,250 3,250-3,260
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,650-3,655 3,660-3,665
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,590-3,640 3,610-3,660
Bharatpur 3,600-3,650 3,620-3,670
Kherli 3,600-3,650 3,620-3,670
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,050-7,300 7,200-7,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 20,500-20,600 20,800-20,900
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted