Jaipur, Oct 28 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 45,000-55,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,660-3,670 3,640-3,650 Bharatpur NA 3,550-3,560 3,530-3,540 Kota (2012-13) 2,000-3,500 3,460-3,470 3,440-3,450 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,780-3,785 3,770-3,775 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,720-3,770 3,710-3,760 Bharatpur 3,730-3,780 3,720-3,770 Kherli 3,730-3,780 3,720-3,770 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,100-5,400 5,100-5,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,500-14,600 14,500-14,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted