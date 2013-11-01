Jaipur, Nov 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-35,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices gained on improved demand from edible oil mils. Kota markets remained closed today on account of "Dhanteras" festival. Prices also moved up moderately in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last levels in listless trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,725-3,730 3,710-3,715 Bharatpur NA 3,615-3,620 3,600-3,610 Kota (2012-13) NA MKTS CLOSED 3,560-3,565 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,830-3,835 3,825-3,830 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,770-3,825 3,760-3,815 Bharatpur 3,780-3,830 3,770-3,820 Kherli 3,780-3,830 3,770-3,820 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,700-14,800 14,700-14,800 NA--not available NQ--not quoted