Jaipur, Nov 1 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders said
Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
30,000-35,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices gained on improved demand from edible oil mils.
Kota markets remained closed today on account of "Dhanteras" festival. Prices
also moved up moderately in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand
from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last levels in listless trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,725-3,730 3,710-3,715
Bharatpur NA 3,615-3,620 3,600-3,610
Kota (2012-13) NA MKTS CLOSED 3,560-3,565
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,830-3,835 3,825-3,830
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,770-3,825 3,760-3,815
Bharatpur 3,780-3,830 3,770-3,820
Kherli 3,780-3,830 3,770-3,820
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,000-5,400 5,000-5,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,700-14,800 14,700-14,800
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted