Jaipur, Dec 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
34,000-44,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack demand from upcountry
markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on sluggish local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,630-3,640 3,640-3,650
Bharatpur NA 3,565-3,570 3,580-3,590
Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,500 3,350-3,355 3,360-3,370
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,750-3,760 3,760-3,770
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,700-3,750 3,710-3,760
Bharatpur 3,710-3,760 3,720-3,770
Kherli 3,710-3,760 3,720-3,770
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,350-4,750 4,400-4,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,000-13,200 13,400-13,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted