Jaipur, Dec 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 36,000-46,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous level in thin trading. In Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar eased on subdued local demand while guar gum moved up on higher demand from upcountry centers. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,630-3,640 3,640-3,650 Bharatpur NA 3,560-3,570 3,570-3,580 Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,500 3,330-3,340 3,350-3,360 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,750-3,755 3,750-3,755 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,700-3,750 3,705-3,755 Bharatpur 3,705-3,755 3,710-3,760 Kherli 3,705-3,755 3,710-3,760 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,650 4,450-4,750 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,400-13,500 13,000-13,200 NA--not available NQ--not quoted