Jaipur, Dec 16 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Monday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 36,000-46,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and in Kota prices declined on stockists' selling.
Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued demand
from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar AND guar gum eased on slack local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,625-3,630 3,640-3,650
Bharatpur NA 3,540-3,550 3,560-3,570
Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,500 3,310-3,320 3,330-3,340
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,730-3,735 3,750-3,755
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,670-3,720 3,705-3,755
Bharatpur 3,680-3,730 3,710-3,760
Kherli 3,680-3,730 3,710-3,760
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,050-4,400 4,400-4,650
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,300-12,400 13,400-13,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted