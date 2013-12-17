Jaipur, Dec 17 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Tuesday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 28,000-36,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices eased on profit taking. Prices also moved down in
Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on poor local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,570-3,580 3,620-3,630
Bharatpur NA 3,490-3,500 3,520-3,530
Kota (2012-13) NA NA 3,300-3,310
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,660-3,670 3,710-3,715
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,510-3,660 3,650-3,700
Bharatpur 3,520-3,670 3,660-3,710
Kherli 3,520-3,670 3,660-3,710
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,700-4,000 4,050-4,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 11,500-11,600 13,400-13,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted