Jaipur, Dec 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish demand from upcountry markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,560-3,570 3,570-3,580 Bharatpur NA 3,440-3,450 3,460-3,470 Kota (2012-13) 7,00-1,400 3,250-3,260 3,270-3,280 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,640-3,650 3,650-3,660 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,590-3,640 3,600-3,650 Bharatpur 3,600-3,650 3,610-3,660 Kherli 3,600-3,650 3,610-3,660 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130 Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 3,900-4,300 3,800-4,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,000-12,100 11,600-11,700 NA--not available NQ--not quoted