Jaipur, Jan 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a moderately firm trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices gained moderately on improved local demand.
Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher demand
from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on slack arrivals.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,610-3,615 3,590-3,600
Bharatpur NA 3,475-3,480 3,460-3,470
Kota (2012-13) NA MKT CLOSED 3,270-3,280
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,660-3,665 3,650-3,660
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,610-3,660 3,600-3,650
Bharatpur 3,620-3,670 3,610-3,660
Kherli 3,620-3,670 3,610-3,660
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,000-4,500 3,900-4,300
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,500-12,600 12,000-12,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted