Jaipur, Jan 13 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state
capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed,
in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Kota and Jaipur prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down
in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sluggish demand from upcountry markets.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags,
in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,520-3,530 3,540-3,550
Bharatpur NA 3,460-3,470 3,480-3,490
Kota (2012-13) 700-1,200 3,210-3,220 3,240-3,250
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,570-3,580 3,590-3,600
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,520-3,570 3,540-3,590
Bharatpur 3,530-3,580 3,550-3,600
Kherli 3,530-3,580 3,550-3,600
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,130 1,130
Tagore mustard oil 1,080 1,080
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,270 1,270
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,775 1,775
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,000-5,350 4,400-4,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,500-14,600 13,100-13,300
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted