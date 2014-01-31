Jaipur, Jan 31 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack demand from edible oil markets. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,370-3,380 3,400-3,410 Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 3,310-3,320 Kota (2012-13) 800-1,400 3,070-3,080 3,100-3,110 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,475-3,480 3,500-3,505 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,420-3,470 3,440-3,490 Bharatpur 3,430-3,480 3,450-3,500 Kherli 3,430-3,480 3,450-3,500 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-5,000 NA Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,900-14,000 NA NA--not available NQ--not quoted