Jaipur Rapeseed, Rapeseed Oil, Rapeseed Meal Jaipur, Feb 3 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a declining trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 27,000-37,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on fresh arrivals. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on poor local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,330-3,340 3,360-3,370 Bharatpur NA 3,250-3,260 3,280-3,290 Kota (2012-13) 700-1,200 3,020-3,030 3,050-3,060 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,430-3,435 3,460-3,470 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,380-3,430 3,410-3,460 Bharatpur 3,390-3,440 3,420-3,470 Kherli 3,390-3,440 3,420-3,470 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,400-4,800 4,600-5,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,400-13,500 13,900-14,000 NA--not available NQ--not quoted