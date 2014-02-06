Jaipur, Feb 6 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on higher arivals. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack local demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on sluggish local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar NA 3,310-3,320 3,330-3,340
Bharatpur NA 3,235-3,240 3,260-3,270
Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,600 3,000-3,040 3,020-3,060
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,390-3,400 3,420-3,430
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,340-3,390 3,360-3,410
Bharatpur 3,350-3,400 3,370-3,420
Kherli 3,350-3,400 3,370-3,420
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil NA NA
Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200
Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180
Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,150-4,500 4,400-4,800
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,500-12,600 13,400-13,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted