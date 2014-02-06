Jaipur, Feb 6 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on higher arivals. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack local demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on sluggish local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,310-3,320 3,330-3,340 Bharatpur NA 3,235-3,240 3,260-3,270 Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,600 3,000-3,040 3,020-3,060 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,390-3,400 3,420-3,430 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,340-3,390 3,360-3,410 Bharatpur 3,350-3,400 3,370-3,420 Kherli 3,350-3,400 3,370-3,420 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,150-4,500 4,400-4,800 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 12,500-12,600 13,400-13,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted