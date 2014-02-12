Jaipur, Feb 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed old (2012-13) and new (2013-14), in Rajasthan today were placed at 49,000-59,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur prices hovered around its previous close in thin trading. While in Kota prices went up moderately on improved demand from edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oil market. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar NA 3,325-3,330 3,320-3,325 Bharatpur NA 3,280-3,290 3,270-3,280 Kota (2012-13) 1,000-1,600 2,900-3,000 2,900-2,990 Kota (2013-14) 1,400-2,000 2,600-3,000 2,600-2,900 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,385-3,390 3,385-3,390 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,330-3,385 3,330-3,380 Bharatpur 3,340-3,390 3,335-3,385 Kherli 3,340-3,390 3,335-3,385 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil NA NA Chambal refined soyoil 1,200 1,200 Tagore mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,180 1,180 Tilam Groundnut refined NA NA MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,600-4,850 4,300-4,700 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 13,800-13,900 13,300-13,400 NA--not available NQ--not quoted